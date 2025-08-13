National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,211 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Masco were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,883,985,000 after purchasing an additional 984,403 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,900,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,070,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,762,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,456,000 after purchasing an additional 305,156 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,463,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,756,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,915,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

