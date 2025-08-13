MSH Capital Advisors LLC Sells 636 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

