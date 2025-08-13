MSH Capital Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 56,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,799,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $629,049,000 after purchasing an additional 219,375 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 196,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 7.4% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 726,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after acquiring an additional 50,219 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,420,751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,198,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,643,224 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.

Visa Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of V opened at $336.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.74 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.23.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

