MSH Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

