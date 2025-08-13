MSH Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 773,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,015,000 after purchasing an additional 76,483 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $202.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.