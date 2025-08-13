MSH Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $208.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $209.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

