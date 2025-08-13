MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of MSA Safety Incorporporated worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 54.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 11.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MSA. DA Davidson upped their price target on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety Incorporporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:MSA opened at $171.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.11. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1 year low of $127.86 and a 1 year high of $187.41.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $474.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.46 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

