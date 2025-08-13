Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $123,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. This trade represents a 31.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total value of $455,891.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,699.52. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $516.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

