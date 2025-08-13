Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 722,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,467 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $336,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,815,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,490,000 after purchasing an additional 119,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,050,000 after purchasing an additional 302,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,590,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,980,000 after purchasing an additional 220,681 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Moody’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,586,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,897,000 after purchasing an additional 140,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 21.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,777,000 after purchasing an additional 265,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $516.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $497.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.94. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The company has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total value of $741,365.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,238.38. This represents a 51.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total value of $1,083,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,138.44. This trade represents a 27.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,593 shares of company stock worth $4,382,984. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

