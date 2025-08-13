Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Sells 270 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.76, for a total value of $2,222,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 19,447 shares in the company, valued at $14,405,559.72. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total value of $8,312,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,053,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,744,696.78. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,185 shares of company stock valued at $24,126,378. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AXON opened at $768.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 189.77, a PEG ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $775.67 and a 200-day moving average of $667.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $346.71 and a 52 week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $840.00 target price (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

