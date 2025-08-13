Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 6,462 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.19% of L3Harris Technologies worth $76,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $10,817,993.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,236,182.56. This represents a 21.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,199 shares of company stock worth $39,045,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $269.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.56. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $280.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

