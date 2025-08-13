Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 44,712 Shares of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its position in shares of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,039,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,712 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in KT were worth $36,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,045 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 188,805 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in KT by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,890,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,615,000 after buying an additional 1,079,860 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in KT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

KT Stock Performance

KT stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.69. KT Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KT Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

