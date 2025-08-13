Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

