Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $119.54 Million Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,171 shares during the quarter. Autoliv comprises 2.0% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 1.75% of Autoliv worth $119,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 122.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 63.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Autoliv by 188.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $116.03 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.76 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

