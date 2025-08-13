Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Waters by 118.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price target on Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.73.

Shares of WAT opened at $285.23 on Wednesday. Waters Corporation has a 12-month low of $275.05 and a 12-month high of $423.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.61.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

