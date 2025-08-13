Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,316 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 88.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 154.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,107,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,851,000 after acquiring an additional 222,561 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 120.7% during the first quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

