Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 4,980 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in Moderna by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 7,306,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,819,000 after acquiring an additional 72,028 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Moderna by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,341,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,957,000 after acquiring an additional 267,990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Moderna by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,959,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,037,000 after acquiring an additional 354,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,557,000 after acquiring an additional 285,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,003 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price objective on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.59.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.83. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

