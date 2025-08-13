Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 2,963 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Textron by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Price Performance

TXT opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.67. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $91.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.