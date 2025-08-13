Mizuho Securities USA LLC Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 34,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMC opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

