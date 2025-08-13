Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAA. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $138.56 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $137.32 and a one year high of $173.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 124.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $1,929,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 219,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

