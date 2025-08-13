MediciNova (MNOV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect MediciNova to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect MediciNova to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MediciNova Trading Down 2.9%
Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
Featured Articles
