MediciNova (MNOV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2025

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect MediciNova to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect MediciNova to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MediciNova Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.