McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $1,348,234.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,841.48. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,817 shares of company stock worth $37,461,210. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of MCK opened at $658.78 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $712.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

