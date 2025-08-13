McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 14,586 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $4,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $301.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $267.54 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.74.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $296,216.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,187. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.87.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

