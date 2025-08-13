Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,980,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,792,454 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.36% of Masco worth $346,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $33,157,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 92,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

