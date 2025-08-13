Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Reliance were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 69.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,908,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the first quarter worth about $1,193,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 18.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of RS opened at $286.46 on Wednesday. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $347.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.48.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

