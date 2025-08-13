Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $710,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,974,000 after buying an additional 5,173,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 784.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,377,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,040,000 after buying an additional 3,882,324 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,489.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,621,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,452,000 after buying an additional 2,520,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000,000 after buying an additional 2,023,819 shares during the period. Finally, Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,886,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,332,000 after buying an additional 1,755,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average is $86.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

