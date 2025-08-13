Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Purchases Shares of 920,064 Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 920,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,444,000. Evergy makes up about 4.3% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. Evergy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.82 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.35%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

