Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Has $92.65 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,713 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 6.3% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Dominion Energy worth $92,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,873 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,106,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,459 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $72,269,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,315,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,759,000 after buying an additional 1,330,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

