Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.68.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $245.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.51. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

