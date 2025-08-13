LM Funding America (LMFA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share and revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.40). LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 184.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. On average, analysts expect LM Funding America to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LM Funding America has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMFA Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LM Funding America to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

