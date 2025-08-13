LM Funding America (LMFA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share and revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.
LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.40). LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 184.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. On average, analysts expect LM Funding America to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LM Funding America Stock Up 8.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LM Funding America has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.56.
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LM Funding America to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.
