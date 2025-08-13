Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 356262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LYG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

