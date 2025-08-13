Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 356262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on LYG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
