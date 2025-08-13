Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Lionsgate Studios from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lionsgate Studios from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lionsgate Studios from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lionsgate Studios has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Lionsgate Studios Stock Performance

Shares of LION opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Lionsgate Studios has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of -0.25.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts forecast that Lionsgate Studios will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lionsgate Studios

In related news, major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 500,000 shares of Lionsgate Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,476,036 shares in the company, valued at $210,990,082.68. The trade was a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,559,489 shares of company stock worth $8,950,186.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lionsgate Studios

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

