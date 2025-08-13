Lifesci Capital Has Bearish Estimate for VRDN Q3 Earnings

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.90). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.96) EPS.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

VRDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.42. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.00). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 112,806.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 49.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.