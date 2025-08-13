LHM Inc. Invests $9.73 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

LHM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,727,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 3.2% of LHM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 42,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NVO stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $139.74. The firm has a market cap of $222.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

