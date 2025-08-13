LHM Inc. Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

LHM Inc. lessened its position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,135 shares during the period. Simplify MBS ETF makes up about 2.5% of LHM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. LHM Inc.’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 244.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 288.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Simplify MBS ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

