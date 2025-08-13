LGT Group Foundation Sells 11,396 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 87.1% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $1,331,000. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 24.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $284.98 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $339.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.82.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.76.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

