LGT Group Foundation Has $589,000 Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 35,227 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,453,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $233,955,000 after buying an additional 279,508 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 445,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

