LGT Group Foundation Has $5.59 Million Stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $376.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.84. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $325.37 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.