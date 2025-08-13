LGT Group Foundation Has $4.35 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of T opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.66.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

