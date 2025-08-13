LGT Group Foundation Has $1.90 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $289.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

