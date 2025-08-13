LGT Group Foundation Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 727,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 43,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $6,141,499.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 294,250 shares in the company, valued at $41,480,422.50. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles A. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $2,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 119,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,231.70. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,841,628 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $147.26 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $94.09 and a 52-week high of $148.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $235.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

