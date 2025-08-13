LGT Group Foundation Buys New Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $328.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.55. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

