LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Reduces Stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $192.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.19. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $185.95 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

