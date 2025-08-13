LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 1,542 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Southern by 6.8% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 444,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Southern by 192.6% during the first quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $90.01.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

