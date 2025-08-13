Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Snap-On in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-On by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.17.

Snap-On Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $325.55 on Wednesday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52-week low of $267.95 and a 52-week high of $373.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.10 and a 200 day moving average of $325.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In other Snap-On news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,808,590.40. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,857 shares of company stock worth $16,876,248 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.