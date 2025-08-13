Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,896 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises 3.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $44,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Argus set a $170.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

Shares of EA stock opened at $177.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.41 and its 200-day moving average is $144.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $151,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,133.56. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $761,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,735,788.53. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,729 shares of company stock worth $4,677,124 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

