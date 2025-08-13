Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9%

VIG stock opened at $208.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $209.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

