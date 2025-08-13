Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,926 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

