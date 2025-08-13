King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 55,522.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,336,000 after buying an additional 1,517,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,792,479,000 after buying an additional 588,520 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,239,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,866,133,000 after buying an additional 461,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,030,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $952,962,000 after buying an additional 450,858 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,250,000 after purchasing an additional 371,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $580.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $426.24 and a 52 week high of $594.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $526.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.99.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,041.79. This trade represents a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,857. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

