King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 3.0%

IWM stock opened at $226.81 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

